Comparing Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) and PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI)

Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Rating) and PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Satellogic alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Satellogic and PCTEL, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Satellogic 1 0 0 0 1.00 PCTEL 0 0 0 0 N/A

Satellogic presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.65%. Given Satellogic’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Satellogic is more favorable than PCTEL.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.9% of PCTEL shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of PCTEL shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Satellogic has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PCTEL has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Satellogic and PCTEL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Satellogic N/A N/A -58.61% PCTEL -0.81% 3.26% 2.54%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Satellogic and PCTEL’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Satellogic $4.25 million 104.33 -$117.74 million N/A N/A PCTEL $87.81 million 0.91 $150,000.00 ($0.04) -107.47

PCTEL has higher revenue and earnings than Satellogic.

Summary

PCTEL beats Satellogic on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Satellogic (Get Rating)

Satellogic Inc. builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

About PCTEL (Get Rating)

PCTEL, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT. Its antenna portfolio includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, land mobile radio, tetra, global navigation satellite systems, cellular, industrial, scientific, medical, long range, and combination antenna solutions for used in public safety and military communications, utilities and energy, precision agriculture, smart traffic management, electric vehicle charging stations, embedded vehicles, forestry machinery, and off-road vehicles, as well as offers engineering design services. The company's industrial IoT devices include access points, radio modules, sensor communication modules, and wireless communication sensors for used in utilities and smart grid, oil and gas, manufacturing, logistics, industrial automation, smart metering, and asset tracking markets. It also offers radio frequency (RF) test and measurement products that enhance the performance of wireless networks with a focus on LTE, public safety, and 5G technologies for cellular testing, public safety and private radio network testing, federal government communications testing, and indoor building network testing applications. In addition, the company provides a cloud-based reporting platform for public safety to manage the data collection process and access final reports through an online map-based interface. It supplies its products to wireless equipment distributors, public and private carriers, wireless infrastructure providers, and value-added resellers, as well as original equipment manufacturers. PCTEL, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Bloomingdale, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Satellogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satellogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.