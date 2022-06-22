Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 138,637 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,637 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 2.3% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $20,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 72,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 38,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 22,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.90. 24,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,794. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.48. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $56.42.

