Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.4% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HT Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 527,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,350,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. SWM Advisors increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. SWM Advisors now owns 403,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,390,000 after buying an additional 83,237 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 593.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 155,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 132,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 123,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.75. 205,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,381,273. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.44.

