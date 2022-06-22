Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.35

Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.35 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.40 ($0.08), with a volume of 123770 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.55 ($0.08).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7.93. The stock has a market cap of £18.53 million and a PE ratio of -10.83.

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Sanankoro Gold project comprising 5 contiguous permits covering an area of approximately 340 square kilometers located in the southern Mali.

