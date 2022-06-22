Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG)

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Compass Point cut their target price on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.45.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,825. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $78.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.19.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 39.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 635.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.