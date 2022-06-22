Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

Shares of KRC traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $51.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,426. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.54. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $49.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Kilroy Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $60,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,879.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 632.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

