Creditcoin (CTC) Price Tops $0.29

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Creditcoin has a market cap of $60.17 million and $2.03 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001444 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 14.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004973 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,070.98 or 0.99833874 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00035432 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00024427 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004986 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001101 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

