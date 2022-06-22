Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 507.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International comprises 1.0% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,725,650,000 after buying an additional 4,919,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,104,698,000 after buying an additional 896,553 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,709,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,696,349,000 after buying an additional 154,919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,441,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,348,000 after buying an additional 337,741 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,535,000 after buying an additional 101,552 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CCI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.71.

In other news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total value of $955,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,072,443.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International stock traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.35. 8,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.00. The company has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $153.70 and a 12-month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

About Crown Castle International (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.