Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Receives $81.03 Consensus PT from Analysts

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.03.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 99.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 80.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DQ opened at $67.00 on Friday. Daqo New Energy has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $90.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.70. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 50.40%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

