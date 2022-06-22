Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.43.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DBTX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

DBTX stock opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41. Decibel Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $9.75.

Decibel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DBTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBTX. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,897,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 801,010 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 918.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 67,984 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

