DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and $214,280.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepBrain Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

