DEEPSPACE (DPS) Achieves Market Cap of $4.45 Million

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be purchased for $0.0842 or 0.00000418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a market capitalization of $4.45 million and approximately $35,189.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DEEPSPACE alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004965 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.34 or 0.00746761 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00069750 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014891 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Coin Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEEPSPACE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEEPSPACE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.