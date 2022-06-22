Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.33

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 66779 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.48. The stock has a market cap of C$71.84 million and a P/E ratio of -18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 15.38 and a current ratio of 16.09.

Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.11 million for the quarter.

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company's major projects include the Zacatecas silver projects in the mining region of Zacatecas in Mexico; and the Tepal copper-gold project in Michoacan, Mexico.

