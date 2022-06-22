DigitalBits (XDB) Trading 18.7% Lower This Week

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for about $0.0804 or 0.00000396 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. DigitalBits has a market cap of $77.09 million and $1.39 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00228504 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001296 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009442 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004920 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.88 or 0.00388314 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000350 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 959,045,512 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

