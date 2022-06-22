DinoSwap (DINO) Market Cap Tops $164,596.13

DinoSwap (DINO) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One DinoSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DinoSwap has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. DinoSwap has a total market cap of $164,596.13 and $17,514.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004932 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.59 or 0.00743526 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00069492 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00014768 BTC.

DinoSwap Coin Profile

DinoSwap’s total supply is 160,454,123 coins and its circulating supply is 150,865,863 coins. DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

Buying and Selling DinoSwap

