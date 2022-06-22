Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 target price on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEI. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEI remained flat at $$22.20 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,700,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,095. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $21.86 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average is $31.15.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $238.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 254.55%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

