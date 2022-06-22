DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.85-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.90 billion-$15.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.12 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.00-$5.25 EPS.

DXC Technology stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.74. The company had a trading volume of 22,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,630. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.13.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.15). DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DXC shares. Bank of America cut shares of DXC Technology from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 432.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,399 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 96.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 84.6% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 37.3% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 15,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in DXC Technology by 65.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

