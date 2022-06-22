DXdao (DXD) Price Tops $372.02 on Major Exchanges

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 22nd. DXdao has a market capitalization of $18.35 million and approximately $103,985.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DXdao has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One DXdao coin can now be bought for approximately $372.02 or 0.01814042 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DXdao alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.26 or 0.00264569 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000197 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000372 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006225 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.52 or 0.00295095 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXdao (DXD) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DXdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DXdao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.