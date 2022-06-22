Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Providence Equity Partners L.L.C.

Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. lifted its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 907,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341,450 shares during the period. Dynatrace comprises approximately 1.2% of Providence Equity Partners L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. owned approximately 0.32% of Dynatrace worth $42,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Dynatrace by 128.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 265,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after purchasing an additional 149,222 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dynatrace by 36.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,146,000 after purchasing an additional 106,810 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 27.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Dynatrace by 1.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT stock traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $40.88. 30,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,652. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $80.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 222.73, a PEG ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $45,771.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,223.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $237,388.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 856,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,367,402.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,468 shares of company stock worth $564,303 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.53.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

