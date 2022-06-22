e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.78-$0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $432.00 million-$440.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $401.63 million.

ELF stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,215. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.66 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.79.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $105.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ELF shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.60.

In other news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 16,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $447,617.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 14,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $339,069.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,152,409.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,717 shares of company stock worth $6,194,420 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 9.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 17.1% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 499,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,913,000 after buying an additional 72,860 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 31.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $3,537,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after buying an additional 791,641 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

