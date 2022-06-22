Ecolab (ECL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ecolab (NYSE: ECL):

6/8/2022 – Ecolab had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $195.00.

6/3/2022 – Ecolab was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $180.00.

6/3/2022 – Ecolab is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock.

6/2/2022 – Ecolab was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $186.00.

5/31/2022 – Ecolab had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $230.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Ecolab is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Ecolab was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $191.00.

4/27/2022 – Ecolab had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $210.00 to $198.00.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.82 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.84 and a 200 day moving average of $185.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben purchased 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

