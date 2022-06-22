Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Buys 21,635 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 717,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,635 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 7.2% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $24,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 930.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Shares of SPDW stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.81. The stock had a trading volume of 146,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,676,162. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.83. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $38.21.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

