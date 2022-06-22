Eidelman Virant Capital Buys New Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,722,000 after buying an additional 12,073,555 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $438,323,000. Passaic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $372,814,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $360,875,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,643,000 after buying an additional 4,486,189 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS IEFA traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $58.78. The company had a trading volume of 14,666,004 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.08 and its 200 day moving average is $68.80. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.