Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Helmerich & Payne in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HP. Barclays lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.63.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $40.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 1.74. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $54.59.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $467.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.63 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 12.30%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,718,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $419,921,000 after purchasing an additional 521,367 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 11.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,628,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $198,000,000 after acquiring an additional 470,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,281,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,154,000 after acquiring an additional 267,025 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,135,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,909,000 after acquiring an additional 27,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 28.2% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,977,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,606,000 after acquiring an additional 434,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

