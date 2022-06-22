ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 89,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 63,438 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $344,000. Lpwm LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 14,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.58. 90,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,948,750. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.62 and a 1 year high of $85.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.