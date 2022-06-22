EUNO (EUNO) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 22nd. EUNO has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $1,615.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EUNO has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00200350 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000495 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 51.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000083 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,573,208,827 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.