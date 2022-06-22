Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Stock Position Decreased by Engaged Capital LLC

Engaged Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,146,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 683,297 shares during the period. Evolent Health accounts for 22.5% of Engaged Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Engaged Capital LLC owned 7.80% of Evolent Health worth $230,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EVH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Evolent Health by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,657,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,350,000 after acquiring an additional 111,882 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Evolent Health by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,180,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,644,000 after buying an additional 291,029 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Evolent Health by 27.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,526,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,621,000 after buying an additional 544,667 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in Evolent Health by 16.8% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,380,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,874,000 after buying an additional 342,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,655,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,465,000 after purchasing an additional 74,019 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVH shares. Cowen raised their target price on Evolent Health from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Evolent Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their target price on Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

Shares of EVH traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $29.88. The stock had a trading volume of 10,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -77.79 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average of $27.43. Evolent Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $34.60.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $297.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Evolent Health’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

