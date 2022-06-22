ExclusiveCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $131.00 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0364 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $213,217.04 and approximately $131.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00008124 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001864 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000325 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000393 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

