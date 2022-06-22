Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $53.24 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 104.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351,376 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $53,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of USMV stock traded up $1.52 on Wednesday, reaching $68.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,669,620 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.78 and its 200 day moving average is $75.33.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.