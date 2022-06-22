Express (NYSE:EXPR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.14-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

EXPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Express from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Small Cap Consu restated a buy rating on shares of Express in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

EXPR stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 52,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,306,749. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average is $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $156.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.39. Express has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $8.67.

Express ( NYSE:EXPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Express had a negative return on equity of 137.03% and a net margin of 0.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Express will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Express by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,115,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after acquiring an additional 307,438 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Express by 36.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,648,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,429,000 after buying an additional 711,400 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Express by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 445,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 76,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Express by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 33,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Express by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 71,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

