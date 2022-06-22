Financial Enhancement Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lessened its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,751 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up 5.4% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned about 2.10% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $28,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JAAA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth $229,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.08. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,277. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $51.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.65 and a 200 day moving average of $50.08.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.