Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) shot up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $94.49 and last traded at $93.96. 22,048 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 819,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.38.

Several research firms have recently commented on FIVN. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Five9 from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.79 and a 200 day moving average of $113.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Five9 had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 1,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total transaction of $126,483.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,067,954.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,260,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,604 shares of company stock valued at $3,595,862 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 29.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 9.6% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Five9 by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Five9 by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

