Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Receives $86.00 Average PT from Analysts

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

FVRR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fiverr International from $80.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Fiverr International from $68.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Fiverr International from $100.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Fiverr International from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Fiverr International from $120.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

NYSE:FVRR opened at $33.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.13 and its 200 day moving average is $72.72. Fiverr International has a fifty-two week low of $29.04 and a fifty-two week high of $262.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.78. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 20.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,615,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 41,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 756,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,039,000 after buying an additional 212,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 18.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. 57.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

