Frederic A. Escherich Sells 4,248 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Stock

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 4,248 shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $65,036.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,479 shares in the company, valued at $956,553.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.28. 4,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,186. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.74. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $22.33.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADX. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.