Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.31.

FCX traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,971,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,981,418. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.39. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 424,303 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after acquiring an additional 62,696 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 384,153 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $16,031,000 after acquiring an additional 124,410 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,427 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 78,310 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

