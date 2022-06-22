Fruth Investment Management Buys 600 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $276,446,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $84,311,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 948.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,200,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,074 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 1,102.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 948,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,943,000 after purchasing an additional 869,670 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,366,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,980,000 after purchasing an additional 686,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.77. The company had a trading volume of 73,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,017,153. The company has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.11. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.47.

Phillips 66 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.