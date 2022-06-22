Fruth Investment Management Decreases Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Fruth Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Tractor Supply accounts for approximately 2.4% of Fruth Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $8,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,982,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,188,793,000 after purchasing an additional 170,276 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $514,039,000 after purchasing an additional 58,409 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 149.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,148 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,775,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $424,695,000 after purchasing an additional 128,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,746,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,747,000 after buying an additional 91,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.69. 8,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.78 and a 200-day moving average of $215.63. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.56.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

