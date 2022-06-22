Fruth Investment Management Purchases 2,000 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Fruth Investment Management grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 63.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,088.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,629 shares of company stock worth $1,862,017. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

KMI traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.39. The stock had a trading volume of 280,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,996,088. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 246.67%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

