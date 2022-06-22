Fruth Investment Management Purchases 2,550 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Avnet during the third quarter valued at about $774,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Avnet by 101.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 14,788 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Avnet by 812.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 72,385 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Avnet by 17.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 17,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Avnet by 672.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 486,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,004,000 after buying an additional 423,894 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William H. Schumann sold 3,856 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $174,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

AVT traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,715. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.27.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. Avnet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

