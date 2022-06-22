Fruth Investment Management Takes $204,000 Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PAAS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

PAAS stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.23. 117,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,750. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.48. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $30.56.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.81%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.