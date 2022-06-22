FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Holdings Lessened by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the period. FS KKR Capital comprises 2.9% of FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of FS KKR Capital worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 75,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 22,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 9,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.78. 23,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,878. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average is $21.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.46%.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman purchased 5,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $112,010.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $43,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,500 shares in the company, valued at $618,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 16,038 shares of company stock valued at $340,520 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

FSK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

