FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Has $6.60 Million Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for about 3.3% of FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $6,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMB. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2,509.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 34,730 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,077,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of FMB traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,782. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $49.97 and a 52-week high of $57.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.81.
