FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 39,854 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 136.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,854 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for 1.6% of FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 372.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.17. 26,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,744. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.44 and its 200-day moving average is $48.42. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $39.96 and a 12 month high of $53.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.