FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lowered its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 1,041.4% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th.

FTI Consulting stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,472. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.43. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.50 and a 1 year high of $172.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.29 and a 200 day moving average of $154.99.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $723.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.83 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile (Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.