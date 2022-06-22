Fundamenta Price Down 11.9% Over Last 7 Days (FMTA)

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 22nd. During the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $48,715.59 and $353.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fundamenta coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0381 or 0.00000187 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004901 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.68 or 0.00457408 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00067964 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00014365 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,548,441 coins and its circulating supply is 1,278,324 coins. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

