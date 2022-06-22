FY2023 Earnings Estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.38) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.42). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.41) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.21). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.52%. The firm had revenue of $115.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.26.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $13.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $99,680.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $52,085.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,317.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,472 shares of company stock valued at $217,476. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,580,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,707,000 after purchasing an additional 265,448 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,057,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,485,000 after purchasing an additional 237,241 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,352,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,256,000 after purchasing an additional 750,420 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,957,000 after purchasing an additional 108,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,511,000 after purchasing an additional 143,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

