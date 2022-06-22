FY2023 EPS Estimates for UWM Holdings Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of UWM in a report released on Friday, June 17th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for UWM’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.35. UWM had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $821.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UWMC. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of UWM to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.56.

UWMC stock opened at $3.25 on Monday. UWM has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $300.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in UWM by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 47,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in UWM by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UWM in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Columbia Asset Management grew its position in UWM by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in UWM by 214.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 156,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.31%. UWM’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

