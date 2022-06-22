Genaro Network (GNX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.10 Million

Genaro Network (GNX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Genaro Network has a total market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $333,708.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genaro Network coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Genaro Network has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Genaro Network Coin Profile

Genaro Network (GNX) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network . Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Genaro Network Coin Trading

