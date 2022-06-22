Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $53.37

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $53.37 and last traded at $53.37, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.37.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.03.

About Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY)

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

