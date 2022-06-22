Global Social Chain Achieves Market Cap of $920,638.03 (GSC)

Global Social Chain (GSC) traded up 20.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $920,638.03 and approximately $66,715.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded up 45.3% against the dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain is a coin. Its launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 471,247,795 coins. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

